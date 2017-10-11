Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,204 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of Ryder System worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ryder System by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ryder System by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. 53,676 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post $4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In related news, insider Dennis C. Cooke sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $702,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,883 shares in the company, valued at $209,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $328,691.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,427 shares of company stock worth $2,933,827. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

