Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Science Applications International Corporation worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Science Applications International Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its position in Science Applications International Corporation by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Science Applications International Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Science Applications International Corporation by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Science Applications International Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Science Applications International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Science Applications International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) opened at 70.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.60. Science Applications International Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $89.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68.

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Science Applications International Corporation had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corporation will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

About Science Applications International Corporation

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

