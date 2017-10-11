Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Science Applications International Corporation worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corporation by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,788,000 after acquiring an additional 243,080 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 45,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corporation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corporation by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International Corporation alerts:

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE SAIC) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,890 shares. Science Applications International Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68.

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Science Applications International Corporation had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Corporation will post $3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Science Applications International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Science Applications International Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Science Applications International Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/science-applications-international-corporation-saic-holdings-decreased-by-cubist-systematic-strategies-llc.html.

About Science Applications International Corporation

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.