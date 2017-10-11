Sciencast Management LP Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 28.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 5.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 5.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) opened at 48.86 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post $1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

In other news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $445,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services.

