Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 122.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 3,685,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $228,212,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,791 shares in the company, valued at $11,753,756.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis M. Durkin sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $9,708,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,481,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,074,879 shares of company stock worth $252,196,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ ATVI) opened at 60.8785 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.1063 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Vetr downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

