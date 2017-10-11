Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $6.17 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Super Micro Computer worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46,673.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,670,000 after purchasing an additional 386,983 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,327,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 109,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 229.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 373,192 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ SMCI) opened at 22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.99 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc is engaged in developing and providing end-to-end green computing solutions to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise information technology (IT), big data, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT)/embedded markets. The Company’s solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, server management software and technology support and services.

