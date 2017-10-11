Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in TriMas Corp (TRS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of TriMas Corp worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

TRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut TriMas Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut TriMas Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded TriMas Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TriMas Corp in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriMas Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of TriMas Corp (NYSE TRS) opened at 27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. TriMas Corp has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The firm’s market cap is $1.27 billion.

TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $213.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.22 million. TriMas Corp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post $1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas Corp news, Director Nancy Gougarty sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $145,873.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Swart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $74,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TriMas Corp Company Profile

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications.

