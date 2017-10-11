Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan Sichel sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $80,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,151. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $99,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

HY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Sidoti raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) opened at 80.53 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a lift truck manufacturer. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally under the Hyster and Yale brand names, mainly to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

