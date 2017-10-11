Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Monday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) traded down 0.06% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 207.00. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.52. Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.74 and a 52 week high of GBX 207.99.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc Company Profile

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from an actively managed portfolio principally consisting of securities listed on the Japanese stock markets. Its portfolio is invested in a range of companies quoted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the regional stock markets of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Kyoto, Nagoya, Niigata, Osaka and Sapporo and the Japanese over the counter (OTC) market.

