Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $945,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,789,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,675 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,552,000 after purchasing an additional 789,178 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,738,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,984 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,111,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,687,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 26,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $1,214,443.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $4,610,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,835 shares of company stock worth $16,874,246. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE KO) opened at 45.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.70. Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.17%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS AG upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

