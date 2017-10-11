Sardar Biglari Purchases 120 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Director Sardar Biglari purchased 120 shares of Biglari Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $334.95 per share, with a total value of $40,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biglari Holdings Inc. alerts:

On Wednesday, October 11th, Sardar Biglari purchased 250 shares of Biglari Holdings stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $334.97 per share, with a total value of $83,742.50.

On Monday, October 9th, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,335 shares of Biglari Holdings stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $334.76 per share, with a total value of $446,904.60.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sardar Biglari purchased 211 shares of Biglari Holdings stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $333.84 per share, with a total value of $70,440.24.

Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,056 shares. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.05 and a 1-year high of $491.74. The stock has a market cap of $696.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.18.

Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $17.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $14.28. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter. Biglari Holdings had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Biglari Holdings Inc. will post ($2.07) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Sardar Biglari Purchases 120 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/sardar-biglari-purchases-120-shares-of-biglari-holdings-inc-bh-stock.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Biglari Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Biglari Holdings Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants The Company’s segments include Restaurant Operations, First Guard, Maxim, Other and Corporate. The Company’s restaurant operations’ activities are conducted through approximately two restaurant concepts operated by subsidiaries Steak n Shake Inc (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western).

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.