SAP SE (SAP) Stake Held by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. maintained its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the software maker’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SAP SE were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SAP SE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in SAP SE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,053,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SAP SE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SAP SE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SAP SE by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,933,000 after purchasing an additional 834,600 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP SE from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded SAP SE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP SE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.84.

Shares of SAP SE (SAP) opened at 112.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP SE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 20th that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SAP SE Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

