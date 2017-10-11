SAP SE (SAP) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP SE were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SAP SE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in SAP SE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SAP SE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SAP SE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SAP SE by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,933,000 after buying an additional 834,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE (SAP) opened at 112.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.10. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day moving average of $104.76.

SAP SE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 20th that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP SE from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAP SE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP SE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.84.

About SAP SE

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

