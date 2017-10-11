SAP SE (SAP) PT Set at €105.00 by Baader Bank

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Independent Research GmbH set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on SAP SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.71 ($114.95).

SAP SE (SAP) opened at 94.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of €113.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of €90.95 and a 200 day moving average of €91.98. SAP SE has a 52 week low of €75.00 and a 52 week high of €96.32.

About SAP SE

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce.

