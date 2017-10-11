Sanchez Energy Corporation (SN) Receives Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SN. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation cut shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.45.

Sanchez Energy Corporation (SN) opened at 4.41 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $338.00 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Sanchez Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sanchez Energy Corporation will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanchez Energy Corporation news, EVP Patricio D. Sanchez acquired 222,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $1,001,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 473,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,417.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 36,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $181,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 742,000 shares of company stock worth $3,379,220. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in the first quarter worth $105,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in the first quarter worth $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation by 27.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in the first quarter worth $166,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanchez Energy Corporation Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of the United States onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The Company primarily focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The Company also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

