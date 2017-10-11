Sage Group Unspon (NASDAQ:SGPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get Sage Group Unspon alerts:

SGPYY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays PLC upgraded Sage Group Unspon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Sage Group Unspon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sage Group Unspon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Group Unspon has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sage Group Unspon (SGPYY) traded down 0.98% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.98. Sage Group Unspon has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $39.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sage Group Unspon (SGPYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/sage-group-unspon-sgpyy-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Group Unspon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Group Unspon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.