SafeCharge International Group Ltd (SCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays PLC

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on shares of SafeCharge International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SafeCharge International Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on SafeCharge International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SafeCharge International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 326 ($4.29).

SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) opened at 288.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.42. SafeCharge International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 192.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 295.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 426.99 million.

About SafeCharge International Group

SafeCharge International Group Limited is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of payments services, technologies and risk management solutions for online and mobile businesses. The Company is a supplier of online payment technologies and services, risk management and information technology (IT) solutions.

