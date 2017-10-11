RPC, Inc. (RES) Holdings Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in RPC were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RPC by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE RES) opened at 22.73 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.94 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.65 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post $0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on RES. Cowen and Company set a $24.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective (up from $18.75) on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

