RPC, Inc. (RES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 price target on RPC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on RPC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.50 price target (up previously from $18.75) on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered RPC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on RPC from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.36.

Get RPC Inc. alerts:

RPC (NYSE RES) traded down 1.85% on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. 144,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.85 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. RPC has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RPC will post $0.82 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “RPC, Inc. (RES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/rpc-inc-res-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 162,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of RPC by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,043,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of RPC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.