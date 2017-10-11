Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,012 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.96% of Carriage Services worth $22,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 67,928 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 294,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter worth about $6,856,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) opened at 25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $428.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.35 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,992,309.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Carriage Services, Inc is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

