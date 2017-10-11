Royal Bank of Canada Sells 138,003 Shares of Central Fund of Canada Limited (CEF)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Central Fund of Canada Limited (NYSEMKT:CEF) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Fund of Canada Limited were worth $23,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Fund of Canada Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Central Fund of Canada Limited by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Fund of Canada Limited by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Central Fund of Canada Limited by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Fund of Canada Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000.

Shares of Central Fund of Canada Limited (NYSEMKT CEF) opened at 13.33 on Wednesday. Central Fund of Canada Limited has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%.

Central Fund of Canada Limited Company Profile

Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

