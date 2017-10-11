Royal Bank Of Canada Initiates Coverage on Ball Corporation (BLL)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Ball Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Ball Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Ball Corporation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) opened at 42.50 on Monday. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Ball Corporation had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball Corporation news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 5,545 shares of Ball Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $220,302.85. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 412,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,401,894.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 39,241 shares of Ball Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $1,534,323.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,601 shares of company stock worth $5,260,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ball Corporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball Corporation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball Corporation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Ball Corporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ball Corporation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corporation Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

