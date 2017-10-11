Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts Give Vale S.A. (VALE) a $11.00 Price Target

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has been assigned a $11.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Santander upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Vale in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) opened at 9.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. Vale has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Vale had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vale will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vale by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

