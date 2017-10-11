Roka Bioscience, Inc. (ROKA) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Roka Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKA) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.80. 2,564,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 551,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company’s market capitalization is $9.01 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Get Roka Bioscience Inc. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 127,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $125,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 894,570 shares of company stock valued at $741,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roka Bioscience stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roka Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 7.77% of Roka Bioscience worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/roka-bioscience-inc-roka-shares-down-5-3.html.

Roka Bioscience Company Profile

Roka Bioscience, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of molecular assay technologies for the detection of foodborne pathogens under the Atlas brand name. The Company offers Atlas Detection Assays and Atlas instrument in the North American food safety testing market and has rights to develop and commercialize its molecular testing solutions for a range of other industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Roka Bioscience Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roka Bioscience Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.