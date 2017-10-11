Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B) Receives C$64.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCI.B shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

