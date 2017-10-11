Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

RMTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Ifs Securities started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) traded down 0.83% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,326 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company’s market capitalization is $368.91 million.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.22% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 132,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc (Rockwell) is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis. The Company operates through the hemodialysis market segment, which involves the manufacture, sale and distribution of hemodialysis products to hemodialysis clinics, including pharmaceutical, dialysis concentrates, dialysis kits and other ancillary products used in the dialysis process.

