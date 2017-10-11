Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $96.00 price target on Rockwell Collins and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on Rockwell Collins and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Rockwell Collins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Collins from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rockwell Collins has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.22.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE COL) opened at 133.96 on Tuesday. Rockwell Collins has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average of $113.03. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Collins will post $6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Collins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Harlan Donnley Meade purchased 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.02. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

