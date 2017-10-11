Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $174.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $154.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROK. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE ROK) opened at 182.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.19. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $114.48 and a 52 week high of $184.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post $6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $3,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 411,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,067,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $301,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,825 shares of company stock valued at $10,917,484. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8,490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

