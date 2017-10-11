Rockshelter Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in General Motors Company (GM)

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,132 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 3.4% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of General Motors by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 775,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 513,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 133,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE GM) traded up 0.53% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.45. 4,385,905 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post $6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In related news, insider Alicia S. Boler-Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl-Thomas Neumann sold 234,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $8,145,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,145,706.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 852,901 shares of company stock worth $32,378,733 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

