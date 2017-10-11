Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Stake Lessened by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,897 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Robert Half International worth $69,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2,875.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626,906 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4,051.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 921,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,147,000 after acquiring an additional 898,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,632,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,391,000 after acquiring an additional 758,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 888,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 538,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2,277.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 465,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after acquiring an additional 445,489 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International Inc. alerts:

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) traded down 5.20% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. 701,158 shares of the company were exchanged. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post $2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/robert-half-international-inc-rhi-stake-lessened-by-sterling-capital-management-llc.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.