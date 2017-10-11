River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 5.6% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 845.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 85.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 14.8% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines Corporation alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. BidaskClub upgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.26 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.12.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) opened at 148.50 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $139.13 and a 52 week high of $182.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.28. The company has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.95.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.23. International Business Machines Corporation had a return on equity of 71.53% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. International Business Machines Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/river-wealth-advisors-llc-has-234000-holdings-in-international-business-machines-corporation-ibm.html.

International Business Machines Corporation Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.