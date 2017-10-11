Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) Stake Raised by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,543 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.75% of Ringcentral worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ringcentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Ringcentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ringcentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ringcentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ringcentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ringcentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.80 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.15.

Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) traded down 0.46% on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. 155,667 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.76 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ringcentral, Inc. will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,998 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,380. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for businesses to support modern communications. The Company’s cloud-based business communications solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and desk phones, and allow for communication across multiple channels, including high definition (HD) voice, video, short messaging service (SMS), messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax.

