Rice Energy Inc. (RICE) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,152 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rice Energy worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RICE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 223,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 365,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 187,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RICE shares. BidaskClub raised Rice Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rice Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 target price on Rice Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Rice Energy in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rice Energy in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.93.

Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE RICE) opened at 27.44 on Wednesday. Rice Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.87 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.27 million. Rice Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rice Energy Inc. will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Rice Energy Company Profile

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

