Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) opened at 35.07 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company’s market capitalization is $608.96 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing two platform programs, such as a class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and a class of oral synthetic live therapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome.

