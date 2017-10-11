Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of QuinStreet worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in QuinStreet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in QuinStreet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in QuinStreet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QuinStreet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in QuinStreet by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ QNST) opened at 7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The firm’s market capitalization is $340.55 million. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.91 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc is an online performance marketing company. The Company provides vertically oriented customer acquisition programs for its clients. The Company operating segments include Direct Marketing Services (DMS) business. Its DMS business derives its net revenue from fees earned through the delivery of qualified leads, clicks, calls or customers, and display advertisements, or impressions.

