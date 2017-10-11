Rexnord Corporation (RXN) versus The Competition Critical Review

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rexnord Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Rexnord Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rexnord Corporation has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexnord Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rexnord Corporation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexnord Corporation 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rexnord Corporation Competitors 284 1635 1741 19 2.41

Rexnord Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 1.53%. Given Rexnord Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rexnord Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rexnord Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexnord Corporation 4.22% 14.27% 3.95% Rexnord Corporation Competitors 1.36% 7.71% 4.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rexnord Corporation and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Rexnord Corporation $1.93 billion $327.90 million 38.16 Rexnord Corporation Competitors $2.20 billion $347.24 million 23.69

Rexnord Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rexnord Corporation. Rexnord Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rexnord Corporation beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rexnord Corporation

Rexnord Corporation is a multi-platform industrial company. The Company operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.

