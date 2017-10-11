Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 203 ($2.67) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.
RBG has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) opened at 206.50 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 103.25 million. Revolution Bars Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 99.00 and a one year high of GBX 247.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.35.
Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported GBX 14.20 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The company had revenue of £130.47 million for the quarter. Revolution Bars Group PLC had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Bars Group PLC will post $16.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Revolution Bars Group PLC Company Profile
Revolution Bars Group plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of bars. The Company has a trading portfolio of approximately 60 bars located predominantly in town or city high streets, which operate under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands. The Company’s bars focus on a drinks and food-led offering, and typically trade from late morning, during the day and into late evening.
