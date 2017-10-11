Reviewing Roper Technologies (ROP) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Roper Technologies Inc. alerts:

Roper Technologies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Roper Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Roper Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Roper Technologies and Stanley Black & Decker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89 Stanley Black & Decker 0 2 11 0 2.85

Roper Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $246.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.48%. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus target price of $153.58, indicating a potential downside of 1.86%. Given Roper Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Roper Technologies is more favorable than Stanley Black & Decker.

Profitability

This table compares Roper Technologies and Stanley Black & Decker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies 16.44% 13.66% 6.07% Stanley Black & Decker 9.92% 15.36% 5.81%

Dividends

Roper Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Roper Technologies pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Roper Technologies has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years and Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roper Technologies and Stanley Black & Decker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies $4.18 billion 6.11 $1.41 billion $6.68 37.41 Stanley Black & Decker $11.84 billion 2.02 $1.91 billion $7.80 20.06

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than Roper Technologies. Stanley Black & Decker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roper Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Roper Technologies beats Stanley Black & Decker on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc. is a technology company. The Company operates businesses that design and develop software and engineered products and solutions for various end markets, including healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education and academic research. The Company operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging, which offers products and software in medical applications, and digital imaging products; RF Technology, which provides radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions; Industrial Technology, which produces fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and Energy Systems & Controls, which produces control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications. The Company’s segments include Tools & Storage, Security and Industrial. Its Tools & Storage segment consists of the Power Tools and Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage businesses. Its Security segment consists of the Convergent Security Solutions and Mechanical Access Solutions businesses. Its Industrial segment consists of the Engineered Fastening and Infrastructure businesses. It offers brands, such as SIDCHROME, AeroScout, DEWALT, Newell Tools and Craftsman, Irwin, Lenox, Craftsman, BLACK+DECKER, SONITROL, Warren, GRIPCO, Porter-Cable, BOSTITCH and WanderGuard.

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.