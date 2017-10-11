Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Given a $23.00 Price Target at FBR & Co

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been assigned a $23.00 price target by research analysts at FBR & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. FBR & Co’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) opened at 19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.68. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 10,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

