Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in a research note released on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $5.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Resolute Forest Products Inc. alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) opened at 5.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The stock’s market cap is $498.11 million. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/resolute-forest-products-inc-rfp-receives-hold-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 7.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 22,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry. It offers a range of forest products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated over 40 pulp, paper, tissue and wood products facilities in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.