ResMed (RMD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about ResMed (NYSE:RMD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ResMed earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.3060090980896 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) opened at 76.21 on Wednesday. ResMed has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. ResMed had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $556.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.09%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ResMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ResMed from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $96,862.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,902.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 6,364 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $458,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,090,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,372 shares of company stock worth $8,662,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

