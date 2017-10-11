Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Hsu anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum Inc. alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.41 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Research Analysts Set Expectations for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q4 2017 Earnings (OAS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-oasis-petroleum-inc-s-q4-2017-earnings-oas.html.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OAS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $10.50) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) opened at 8.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.98 billion. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 50,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,175,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,185.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 10,985 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $96,338.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 462,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 64,023 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,239,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after buying an additional 2,086,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,588 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.