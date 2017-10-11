Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for FirstService Corporation (FSV)

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/28/2017 – FirstService Corporation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2017 – FirstService Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2017 – FirstService Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

9/20/2017 – FirstService Corporation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2017 – FirstService Corporation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2017 – FirstService Corporation was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/6/2017 – FirstService Corporation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/26/2017 – FirstService Corporation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

FirstService Corporation (FSV) traded up 2.86% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.50. 24,562 shares of the stock were exchanged. FirstService Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Get FirstService Corporation alerts:

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. FirstService Corporation had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $434.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. FirstService Corporation’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FirstService Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in the areas of on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, and landscaping; banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.