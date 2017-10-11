Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co lowered their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst J. Levi-Ribner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. FBR & Co has a “Hold” rating on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2017 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $143.41 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.25 price objective (down previously from $29.25) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) opened at 28.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $772.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.06. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 28.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 90.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

