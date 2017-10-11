Renault SA (RNO) PT Set at €75.00 by Morgan Stanley

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) received a €75.00 ($88.24) target price from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS AG set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €93.82 ($110.38).

Shares of Renault SA (RNO) opened at 85.22 on Monday. Renault SA has a 52 week low of €71.92 and a 52 week high of €90.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €79.24 and a 200 day moving average of €81.00. The firm has a market cap of €23.11 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43.

About Renault SA

Renault SA is a France based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of automobiles and the provision of related services. It is structured into two segments: the Automobile division, which handles the design, manufacture and marketing of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, under Renault, Renault Samsung Motors and Dacia brands, and the Sales Financing division, which provides financial and commercial services related to the sales activities, and is comprised of RCI Banque and its subsidiaries.

