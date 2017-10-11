Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Sysco Corporation worth $135,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation by 88.7% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) opened at 53.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.52. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. Sysco Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other news, insider Wayne Shurts sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $793,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $902,018.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,111,381 shares of company stock valued at $113,332,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $53.00 price objective on Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

