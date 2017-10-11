Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Stake Lessened by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,331.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,733 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15,495.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,562,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,948 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,292,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,406,000 after purchasing an additional 486,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,457,569,000 after purchasing an additional 416,192 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) opened at 461.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.35 and a 52 week high of $543.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $522.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.92.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $712,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.06, for a total value of $94,700.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,204.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,468 shares of company stock valued at $42,312,448. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

