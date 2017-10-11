Redknee Solutions Inc (RKN) Trading 6.1% Higher

Redknee Solutions Inc (TSE:RKN) traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. 207,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 454,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Redknee Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $102.01 million.

In other news, insider Vishal Kothari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00.

Redknee Solutions Company Profile

Redknee Solutions Inc is a Canada-based company, which offers real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions and services. The Company’s solutions include Redknee Communications Suite, including Revenue Management, fourth generation (4G) Monetization, Cloud Solutions, Marketing Solutions and Customer Experience, and Redknee Connected Suite, including Energy and Utilities, Internet of Things and Retail.

