Raytheon Company (RTN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $192.00. Citigroup Inc.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Raytheon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Raytheon (NYSE RTN) opened at 187.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.59. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $132.89 and a 12-month high of $188.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.26 and its 200-day moving average is $167.81.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon will post $7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $149,377.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Beauchamp purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,852.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,072.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,770 shares of company stock worth $1,052,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 32.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Raytheon by 23.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,163,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,456,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 16.6% during the first quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Raytheon by 13.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon during the first quarter worth $1,661,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

