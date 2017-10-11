Rayonier’s (RYN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Rayonier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Rayonier (RYN) opened at 29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier Inc is a timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The Company operates through five segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other activities, such as recreational leases, within each respective geography.

